Chandigarh: Traffic constable injured after being hit by speeding vehicle

A RASHLY driven vehicle hit a traffic police constable when he was going home near the Transport Light Point (TPT) in Sector 26 late on Saturday night. Police registered a case against the driver of the vehicle but they are yet to trace the accused. The constable, admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), is said to be out of danger.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sector 26 station house officer (SHO) Inspector Jaspal Singh said that they had registered a case against unknown persons under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SHO said that constable C Jaiparkash was going home and when he reached near plot number 12 in Sector 26, a speeding vehicle hit his two-wheeler, leaving him injured. Jaiparkash was taken to PGI by a PCR party. The police officials said that they were examining CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the area to trace the vehicle. The police officials said that they were not sure whether Jaiparkash was hit by a car or any other vehicle. Jaiparkash’s condition is said to be stable. He suffered injuries to the chest and head.

