Chandigarh Traders’ body demands free drop-in facility

THE CHANDIGARH Beopar Mandal has demanded a free drop-in facility for people for a 10-minute span without paying the parking fee.

Anil Vohra, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, while opposing the hike in parking fee said that they will soon meet the mayor with a demand to review the decision of manifold increase in the parking fee of markets.

“Even if a person has to drop anybody at the market, he is charged the parking fee, the rates of which will double from April again. This is unjust. At least a free drop-in facility for people for 10 minutes be allowed,” he said.

Chairman of the Beopar Mandal Charanjiv Singh said that they will personally survey the parking lots to see whether all the facilities as per tender document are provided in the markets. “Otherwise, we will again raise the issue in the coming house meet,” he said.

“The members added that the parking system is yet to be smart in the real sense and markets are already suffering from pathetic encroachment by the street venders. Increase in parking fee has no rationale and hence must be revoked immediately,” the members said.

Subash Narang, senior vice president, CBM, said the traders were not satisfied with the attitude of the contractors and now the increase in parking fee was like awarding him with more benefits.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App