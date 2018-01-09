Chandigarh to get new mayor today

BJP councillors Asha Jaswal and Ravi Kant Sharma withdraw their nomination at MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. Express BJP councillors Asha Jaswal and Ravi Kant Sharma withdraw their nomination at MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. Express

The city is all set to get its new mayor on Tuesday. With the BJP having a majority in the House and various factions reaching a consensus, Councillor Davesh Moudgil is gearing up to take the chair. Polls for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be held at the Assembly hall at the Municipal Corporation office. Voting will begin at 11 am in the presence of UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi. Results are expected by 12 noon. This would be the first time that nine nominated councillors would not be able to vote following orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A total of 27 votes are up for grabs. One vote would be of MP Kirron Kher, the ex-officio member of the House. In the 26-member House, BJP has 20 councillors, Congress four, BJP ally SAD one and Independent one. To win, a candidate needs 14 votes. Both SAD and Independent councillors have already extended support to Moudgil.

Moudgil would be facing Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla in the fight for the post of mayor. For the post of senior deputy mayor, BJP’s Gurpreet Singh Dhillon will be up against Sheela Phool Singh of the Congress while for the post of deputy mayor, BJP’s Vinod Aggarwal will be locking horns with Congressman Ravinder Gujral.

BJP has been facing rebellion from within. As Moudgil is being backed by BJP MP Kirron Kher and former MP Satya Pal Jain, those from city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp revolted and Mayor Asha Jaswal had even filed nomination independently. Following the intervention of party seniors, Jaswal took her nomination back. The senior leaders have ensured that cross-voting does not take place. Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor Asha Jaswal spent Monday, her last day, thanking officials for their support. She called some girl students and gifted them miniatures of an open hand.

Rebel candidates Asha Jaswal and Ravi Kant Sharma withdrew their nominations on Monday.

