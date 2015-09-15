Chandigarh to conduct polling on imposition of service charge by eateries

To know the opinion of city residents on the issue of imposition of service charge by eating joints, hotels and restaurants, the consumer affairs department, UT, has decided to conduct another live polling on the basis of which final decision will be taken.

The live polling will be conducted online at http://www.mygov.in which is a national citizen engagement portal. Through this polling, the department of consumer affairs intends to seek opinions and suggestions over the issue of service charge.

Danish Ashraf, the nodal officer of the Smart City Project, who is also the additional director food supplies consumer affairs department, has provided this poll on MyGov platform which has also recently been incorporated in the official mobile application of Chandigarh Administration – “Smart Chandigarh mobile app”.

To cast their vote either in support or against the service charge, residents can press either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ button by visiting MyGov platform.

The opinion poll will start 11am onwards from September 15 for a week and on the basis of the poll results, the administration will analyse the solutions.

Recently, the UT administration had conducted a live poll about the closure of road cuts between Sector 22 and Sector 23 and separately for Sector 22 and Sector 17 to improve vehicular movement and avoid traffic congestion.

In the polling, 76 per cent of the city residents had voted in support of closure of road cuts, while 24 per cent of them had said, ‘No’ to the proposal.

However, the administration is yet to analyse its results.

