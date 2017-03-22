Chandigarh: Three succumb to injuries

A 55-YEAR-OLD priest, Brian Dutt, a resident of Zirakpur, died in a road accidentMonday, while two others injured earlier in separate accidents succumbed to injuries.

Brian Dutt was riding his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle knocked him down at the dividing road between Sector 8 and Sector 18 Monday night. The victim suffered serious head injuries and taken to PGI, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case of death due to negligent driving against unidentified persons at Sector 3 police station.

Nikita Negi, 27, a resident of Sector 41, who suffered injuries when her two-wheeler skid and a car coming from the rear side hit her on March 8, died Tuesday. Badal Singh, the complainant in the case, told the police that the victim, who was riding an Activa, slipped and fell on the road. She was hit by a car that sped away from the spot. She was admitted in PGI, where she died.

Motorcyclist Naresh Kumar of Manimajra, who was injured when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Daria village, Industrial Area, on March 19, died Monday. He had been admitted in GMCH, Sector 32.

