Chandigarh: Three get life term for kidnapping minor for ransom

A local court Friday sentenced three natives of Amritsar to life imprisonment for kidnapping a 17-year-old boy for ransom in 2014. The trio was convicted on Wednesday. Additional district and sessions judge RK Jain also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sukhjinder Singh and Rs 4,500 on Sukhdev Singh and Prabhjot Singh. They were convicted for kidnapping, ransom and sections under the Arms Act.

The case dates back to January 18 in 2014 and was registered on the complaint of Monica, a Sector 38 resident. She stated that her brother had been kidnapped by three persons owing to an ongoing dispute.

Monica stated she had earlier been working with Global Link Study Emigration, Sector 9, but that the office is now closed down. She said when the company was functional, some passports were sent to an agent and they were not returned. On January 17, three residents of Amritsar, who were working at her office, came to her residence. They demanded the passport of one Onkar. Monica sought some time but they were infuriated and threatened her with dire consequences. The next day, when she was out of the city, her brother Karan was kidnapped by the three, who had visited her house. The accused settled for Rs 2 lakh in ransom.