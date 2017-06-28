Three drug peddlers held, heroin worth Rs 1.39 lakh seized

Three people were arrested by the Chandigarh Police Monday on charges of drug peddling. Medicinal drugs, including more than 215 injections, which were not meant for sale in the market without valid prescription, besides smack/heroin worth Rs 1.39 lakh were seized from their possession. The peddlers were arrested separately by the police team of Maloya police station, Sector 61 police post and sleuths of ISBT, Sector 43, police post. The three accused have been identified as Sonu(27), Vicky(32) and Gurpreet Singh(29).

Police officials said the drive against the drug peddlers will be continue in the coming days. All three accused had been booked for drug peddling earlier and they were out on bail.

The accused Sonu aka Kallu was arrested from near Shahpur colony light point, Chandigarh, and 196 injections without any label along with 14gm heroin was recovered from his possession. Police officials said the worth of recovered substances was Rs 1.28 lakh.

The second accused Vicky was arrested from near Kajheri village and 15 injections of Burprenorphine were recovered from his possession. The recovered substance is said to worth Rs 4,500.

The third accused Gurpreet was arrested from near CTU turn, Sector 43, and 17 injections from his possession without any license or permit. Police said the worth of recovered injection was around Rs 5,100. The trio were produced in a local court and were remanded two-day police custody.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App