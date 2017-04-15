Chandigarh: Three-day-old baby girl found abandoned

The infant in civil hospital in Phase-6 Mohali Friday. (Express) The infant in civil hospital in Phase-6 Mohali Friday. (Express)

A THREE-DAY-OLD baby girl bitten by mosquitoes was found near the Chandigarh International Airport outside Chau Majra village on Friday afternoon. Police admitted the child to the civil hospital and started tracing her parents. The child is said to be in a stable condition. According to the police, the infant was found from under trees on the outskirts of Chau Majra village when some farm labourers heard a child’s cries. When they reached the spot, they found that the infant was alone. After looking for the parents, the labourers informed their landlord Gurjant Singh.

Gurjant said that first they searched for the infant’s parents in the area and after failing to locate them, he called up the police’s rural rapid response team. A police party reached the spot and took the child to the civil hospital in Phase 6. The infant was given treatment and the hospital staff also provided milk to her. The doctors attending to her said that the child was in good condition.

After their initial reluctance, the hospital staff admitted the child and the police deputed a woman constable to take care of the child. Police officials said that they had started tracing the parents of the child and soon they would locate them, adding that they had sent a message to hospitals at Mohali, Derabassi and Zirakpur to provide information about the children who were born in the last one week.

A police personnel who went to bring the child to the hospital said that they found a milk bottle lying near by and the child was also bitten by mosquitoes. The official added that they had registered a case at Sohana police station against unknown parents of the child.

