Chandigarh: Three-day film festival starts today

Drug addiction among youngsters; how university student politics affect students on campus; and child trafficking are some of the topics on which students have made short films that will be showcased during the film festival that is being organised by the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC), from March 8 to 10. On the first day, the recent entry to the Cannes Film Festival, the movie Chamm, based on the land struggle of Dalits, will shown to the students. The second movie which will be shown will be Punjab 2016, which is about drug addiction.

Including professionals, a total of 176 registrations have been made, out of which the number of students is 108. On the second day, short movies based on various topics affecting the society will be shown.

“Students have shown a lot of interest in taking part in this event and are going to showcase their hard work to professionals coming to watch the event. The students have chosen sensitive issues like child trafficking, drug addiction, days of extremists and the politics of Panjab University,” said Tejinder Dhiman, convenor and coordinator of the event.

The organisers will also give cash awards of Rs 5,000 each to students with best short movies selected by the judges, the same will be done for professionals taking part in the event. On the last day, personalities like Surjit Patar, and singer Pammi Bai will take part to encourage the students.