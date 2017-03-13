Chandigarh: This colourful Holi, people go organic

RESIDENTS ARE going the herbal way for Holi as the demand for organic colours has increased. “Although the demand for herbal colours has been increasing for the last couple of years, this time these are the most sought-after. Earlier, the artificial colours, which are cheaper, were bought. Now even the youth who indulge in wet Holy are opting for these colours,” said Gaurav, who had set up a stall of Holi colours in Sector 22.

Even though organic colours are more expensive than the ordinary colours, it is not a deterrent for the Holi revellers. A 100 gm packet is priced between Rs 20 and Rs 70 depending on the company.

“Given the weather conditions at present, the wet colours are not in much demand. Customers want quality instead of quantity and are not afraid to pay more for it. My stock of loose colours has been the same since morning as I have only managed to sell two-three packets,” said Munni Devi, a colour seller in Sector 32.

Devi, who has been selling colours at the market for the past 12 years, claims the level of enthusiasm among people with regard to the festival has gone down drastically. “I have been selling colours for long but this time around, there is a decline in sales. Moreover, the market wears a dull and deserted look which should not be the case during the time of any festival.”

Apart from gulal, the spray colours are in demand while water guns range from Rs 30 to Rs 500, depending on their shape and size. “The gulal and other colours are fine but the spray colours are more fun during Holi. In fact, now the old pichkari we have known is no longer used. The new machine water guns are in and have a good amount of pressure, making it all the more fun,” said Varun, a resident of Sector 22.

The spray colour bottles are priced between Rs 50 and Rs 300, depending on the size.

Parveen, a shopkeeper in Sector 20, said, “Holy is a festival where you don’t need much preparations, so colours and everything can be bought within 10 minutes. I’m expecting a good business tomorrow.”

The Chandigarh Police has made tight security arrangements for Holi. More than 1,100 police personnel will be on duty along with personnel from IRB. The police will set up nakas at various locations.