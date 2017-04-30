Chandigarh: Thieves strike at hotelier’s house, steal cash, valuables 

Thieves targeted the house of former councillor and hotelier MPS Chawla at Sector 15 and robbed him of cash worth Rs 1.50 lakh along with valuables comprising a diamond ring worth Rs 10 lakh and other documents Friday night. The incident took place between 11.30 pm and 6 am. The diamond ring and Rs 90,000 were kept in a purse of Chawla’s wife while the remaining Rs 60,000 was kept at his wallet. Ironically, the thieves also stole the trouser in which Chawla had kept the wallet. All the valuables stolen were kept in a room located on the first floor of the house.

“I came and changed my clothes around 11.30pm. My son and his wife arrived late in the night. In the morning, when one of my maids went to my room to collect my clothes for washing, she found my trouser, in which my wallet was kept, was missing. I checked my wife’s belongings and found her purse containing Rs 90,000, one diamond ring and other documents were also missing,” said Chawla. Police are questioning the two maids and have also rounded up a male acquaintance of one of them. Probe suggests that thieves probably entered from the rear side of the house with possible help from an insider.

Interestingly, though two CCTV cameras installed at the entrance of house were working while the CCTV camera installed at the rear side was found dysfunctional. Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chander of Sector 11 police station ruled out possibility of any forceful entry in the house.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now