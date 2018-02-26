Chandigarh: The fading charm of Sector 17

Street vendors at plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Jasbir Malhi) Street vendors at plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Jasbir Malhi)

FRENCH ARCHITECT Le Corbusier might not have imagined that Sector 17 which he designed as the city’s heart would turn into a flea market. All this, when Sector 17 was declared a no-vending zone by the Chandigarh Administration last year.

While people used to visit Sector 17 to have a stroll in the plaza or experience an elegant way of shopping, today one witnesses more than 300 vendors spread across the plaza selling items like purses, belts, footwear, vegetarian and non-vegetarian momos, caps, golgappas, Chinese food, earrings and what not. The vendors have almost encroached upon each and every square foot of the plaza.

Sanjiv Chadha, president, Progressive Traders Welfare Association, Sector 17, says, “Why don’t the authorities remove these vendors? Shopkeepers are paying rent and taxes to the government, but nobody is concerned about them.”

The Joint Action Committee of Sector 17 traders also held a protest last year. They observed black hour and switched the lights off in the plaza.

Even today, black banners and posters are hung outside the showrooms stating how Sector 17’s original sheen has been lost because of the vendors. Shopkeepers too have put up tables and “pharis” in front of their shops with material for sale, as a sign of protest.

Neeraj Bajaj, president of Chandigarh Business Council, Sector 17, complains that despite their repeated requests to the MC to remove the illegal vendors, no step has been taken yet.

“There is utter chaos at the plaza. Tourists from across the country and abroad visit Sector 17 to find street vendors who have taken over the entire plaza area. There is no space for visitors to even walk,” he says.

However, vendors assert that Sector 17 which was lying almost dead and deserted is full of life only because of them.

Vijay, a vendor selling belts in Sector 17, says, “Ye sab raunak Sector 17 mein hamari wajah se hi hui hai. Yahan koi aata bhi nahi tha… Ab dekho kitni bheed jama rehti hai (This rush is only because of us. People had stopped coming to Sector 17. Now all this crowd is here only because of us).”

Shopkeepers, however, claim people never came to Sector 17 do street shopping; for that, they went to sectors 22 and 19.

Sector 17 shopkeepers knock at the doors of High Court

In January this year, the shopkeepers of Sector 17 moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the administration and Municipal Corporation for removal of street vendors from the plaza.

The plea was filed by four shop owners in the main Sector 17 shopping complex. In their plea, the shopkeepers alleged that they were suffering from acute hardships and difficulty in view of the fact that the vendors have been allowed to do business despite various bye-laws and notifications.

The plea read, “There are vendors/hawkers sitting in almost whole of the shopping area in open space at Sector 17 meant for pedestrians as well as in front of the shops of the petitioners, thus causing detriment to the likes of the petitioners. In front of the shops of the petitioners, there are vendors/hawkers sitting, thus reducing not only the physical access to the shops but also changing the outlook of the shops.”

Stating that the authorities have failed to take action against the street vendors, the shopkeepers have said that their presence was not only detrimental to their business but also tourists are finding it extremely difficult to walk around in the shopping complex.

“The open site has been completely tinkered with. The open space is meant for visitors/tourists/general population and the same cannot be encroached,” the plea read. The four shopkeepers also said that Sector 17 has already been declared a no-vending zone and the authorities must get the space cleared for public movement.

On this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation.

However, in a separate case, the Chandigarh Administration told the High Court last November that no street vendor in Sector 17 can be evicted till the process of certification on street vending is completed in the city.

Parking lots encroached

Narrow gullies and corridors and parking lots fully encroached on by vendors, crowds elbow their way through suffocating lanes at sector 19 and 22 rehri markets.

The situation is such that in case a fire breaks out, fire tenders would not be able to reach the rehri markets.

The parking lots and berms are fully encroached by vendors. While the shopkeepers protested, the corporation again remained mum.

Vishu, a shopkeeper of Sector 22, said, “We too suffer losses. But if we see the safety aspect, thousands of people visit this market and in case of any accident, there is going to be a huge loss of life. Vendors are sitting everywhere and there is no place to walk too.”

Initially, the urban planning department had proposed to make sectors 22 and 19 non-vending zones because of less space. But after resentment by the councillors, it was decided to make them partial vending zones. As per plans, 150-150 vendors would be allowed there.

But where is the space? A senior official of the administration says, “I agree there is no space but the political representatives had expressed resentment about these sectors being made non-vending zones. So we had to allow few places.”

The chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, says, “The administration has literally failed to implement the Act. You can find a vendor at every step. Chandigarh has lost its sheen because of this. They are putting people to inconvenience to satisfy their vote bank.”

He adds, “Because of a sudden rise in the number of vendors, city has become crime-prone as there are snatchings every other day. You can’t remove the vendors but you must remove the new ones who have come just now.” Mayor Davesh Moudgil says that they have been trying hard to implement the scheme. “I have told the officers to expedite the work,” he adds.

