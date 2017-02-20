Chandigarh: Ten women injured in terrace collapse

Some of the injured at the General Hospital, Panchkula, on Sunday. Express Some of the injured at the General Hospital, Panchkula, on Sunday. Express

As many as 10 women were injured when the terrace of the house on which they were sitting collapsed at village Jaspur in Raipur Rani here on Sunday morning.

The women had come to the residence of Tarsem, a resident of Jaspur, to mourn the death of his mother, Savitri, who died a few days ago. They were all sitting on the first floor of the house when the incident happened. Tarsem, the owner of the house, had cautioned their relatives saying that the surface could not carry so much weight. The injured were rushed to the general hospital, Sector 6, where their treatment is going on. Among the injured are Bala Devi (50), Baso Devi (70), Suman Devi (34), Seema Devi (30), Sudesh Devi (58), Usha Devi (38), Dimple (36), Geetu (35), Shiksha Devi (55) and Sudesh (40). “It was a katcha house and all of a sudden everybody heard a sound as if a wooden block had been broken. Before anybody could inquire into anything, the roof collapsed,” said a police official. Bala Devi suffered a fracture in her leg, while Seema Devi suffered injuries in her head. The rest have suffered minor injuries.

Police officials have not registered any case as they ruled out the possibility of foul play.