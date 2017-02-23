Chandigarh: Ten truck drivers booked for supplying water-mixed coal

There are 5,000 tankers supplying water to 3,000 villages. (File) There are 5,000 tankers supplying water to 3,000 villages. (File)

Ten truck drivers have been booked by the Lulru police for trying to dupe a factory owner in order to make some extra buck by mixing water in raw coal(coke) to increase its weight. The accused were caught when the quality manager of a local factory noticed water flowing out of the truck and reported the matter to the chief security officer. While five drivers have been arrested the others managed to escape.

According to the police, they received a complaint from the chief security officer at Nahar factory Sukhjinder Singh who informed them that they have found water was mixed in the raw coal in 10 trucks which were to set to deliver a consignment in their factory. He alleged that the water was mixed in the coal to increase its weight. Raw coal is required for igniting the ovens in the factory.

Singh also told the police that their consignment arrived in 14 trucks on Tuesday night following which they asked their quality manager Parveen Kumar to conduct a check. When the latter checked one of the truck, he noticed water flowing out of it. Alarmed, he asked a driver to open the door to conduct a thorough check and found that water was mixed in the coal.

The chief security officer further said that after discovering this, Parveen called him and they conducted checks on all the 10 trucks and found the same. Soon, cops reched the spot and arrested the five truck drivers of TS Mann Transport company. Satpal Singh Mann, who is also one of the stake holders of the company was also arrested by the police.

The Investigating Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sahib Singh said that the trucks arrived from Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He added that they have registered a case against the 10 truck drivers under Sections 379 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of truct), 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The IO said that the drivers told them during the investigation that they made a plan to mix water in coal so that its weight could be increased. He added that they are also probing the role of the owners of the transport company in the alleged fraud.