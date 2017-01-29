Chandigarh: ‘Tech-savvy’ tenant catches house owner’s son stealing valuables

The accused Alok Nath in police custody. Express The accused Alok Nath in police custody. Express

Puzzled and worried over repeated thefts at his house, a software engineer took help of a mobile app to investigate the matter, only to discover that the ‘thief’ was none other than his landlord’s unemployed 43-year-old son. Amit Sharma, who runs his own business, said the multiple thefts from his rented house in Sector 37 amounted to the tune of Rs 7 lakh, including cash and jewellery.

Watch what else is making news:

The accused, Alok Nath, is a drug addict. He was caught on January 27 and was remanded to two days police custody. A case of theft has been registered at Sector 39 police station. “I took the house on rent three months back and since then multiple thefts have taken place. And in every incident, there was no forceful entry. I decided to catch the thief with the help of technology,” Sharma said.

Sharma installed the mobile app Alfred on two mobile phones, and linked them to his own. He kept the two phones in the room in which he and wife store their valuables. The app is triggered by movement and captures the images around the phone like a CCTV camera, and simultaneously alerts the remote handler’s phone.

Police sources said when Sharma saw Alok’s image on his phone, he rushed to his house and called the police control room. The police said Alok probably obtained a duplicate key of the house and committed the burglaries when Sharma and his wife had gone to their respective offices. Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station said the accused has confessed to his crime and the stolen valuables are yet to recovered from his possession.