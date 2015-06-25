Chandigarh takes aim at smart city tag

All major departments have been asked to submit lists of projects that can be tuned to the smart city vision. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils his vision for smart cities on Thursday in New Delhi, Chandigarh will move a step closer to getting the smart city tag as it is set to be included in the list of cities that will get Central grants in the first phase of the project.

“During the function, guidelines for the smart city project will be unveiled, based on which Chandigarh will make its detailed project report sector-wise and submit it to the Central government for the grants,” said Vijay Kumar Dev, Adviser to Administrator.

As per the initial concept paper, the administration wants a smart grid system, intelligent street and traffic lights, advanced CCTV cameras installed in all the traffic lights, Wi-Fi zones in the city and and e-governance for all major public services. All the major departments have been asked to submit their list of projects that can be tuned to the smart city vision.

The Adviser said the basic ingredient of the smart city concept would be to facilitate all public services through smartphones.

For this to be achieved, the city needs to take a major leap in its existing infrastructure. However, proper mobile connectivity is an issue in Chandigarh. ‘Dark spots’, no-call zones and call-drops are a common concern for city residents and is widely due to the result of stagnant infrastructure here, according to the telecom industry.

Recently, top industry bodies, including Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), wrote to the local administration, pointing out that UT’s recent policy on mobile towers and data services restricts expansion of infrastructure like towers in the city and is not in line with the guidelines framed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on August 1, 2013.

Tilak Raj Dua, director general, TAIPA, said the mobile tower policy framed by Chandigarh will put hurdles in its dream to become a smart city because under the present circumstances, the crucial expansion of telecommunication infrastructure is not possible in the city, which is otherwise required to provide quality services to the city residents.

“In the UT policy, there is a restriction of location, footprints and heights whereas in the DoT policy, there is no such restriction. Also, the fee to be charged by administration is also very exorbitant and not industry-friendly. There are several other concerns that needs to be reviewed in view of the city’s effort to get smart city status, he said.

There are also issues such as inadequate public transport system, unsafe roads, high degree of transmission losses, short water supply and other infrastructural bottlenecks.

Amar Bir Singh, chairman, Chandigarh Council, CII, said under smart city status, services such as sanitation, transportation, water supply and traffic management will be of high quality. “I think that more than any other city in India, Chandigarh stands a better chance to get the ideal infrastructure for a smart city tag, courtesy its planned status and better quality of life.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App