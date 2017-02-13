Chandigarh: Syndicate terms legal notice to Chancellor illegal and void

THE PANJAB University Syndicate on Sunday termed illegal and void the legal notice sent to Chancellor Hamid Ansari by re-employed faculty member Professor Vijay Kumar Chopra in January. The decision was taken at a meeting specially convened by Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover after getting a communication by the Chancellor’s office. On January 31, Chopra sent a legal notice drawing the attention of the Chancellor’s office to corruption, money laundering and fiscal indiscipline by senior officials of the present administration, including DSW, Registrar, the present SVC, FDO and XEN, with the backing of the V-C.

“The notice issued by V K Chopra was illegal, as the Vice-President is a constitutional post and a legal notice cannot be served on him,” said a Syndicate member.