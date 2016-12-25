Chandigarh: Study reveal 60 per cent crime incidents occur in colonies, villages

More than 60% crime occurs in the urban fringe and villages of the city. (Source: File) More than 60% crime occurs in the urban fringe and villages of the city. (Source: File)

The highest incidents of crime were reported mostly from colonies of the city, reveals a study which was conducted to find out the hotspot of crime against body in the year 2012-14. The study was conducted by Kurukshetra University’s Department of Geography which also concluded that the eastern, western and southern parts of the city showed a spike in crime rates.

Aimed to analyse the spatial pattern and hot spot of crime in Chandigarh, the study said that National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports and also the crime dairy of the local police were used. The study has appeared in International Journal of Advanced Research (IJAR).

The study has listed 19 areas of the city which are the high crime prone areas. It pointed out that Mani Majra and Industrial Area Phase-II were the murder prone areas in the city.

The major locations in 2012-14, which showed the highest crime incidence, according to the report, are Mani Majra, Burail, Maloya, Dadu Majra Colony, Parsola, Kajheri, Sector 56 , Ram Darbar Colony, Industrial Area- Phase-I, Phase-II, Hallow Majra, Daria, Sector 26 and Sector 25.

“The south-eastern and south-west Chandigarh have shown the highest crime incidents as compared to other parts of Chandigarh. More than 60% crime occurs In the urban fringe and villages of the city,” the report said.

Regarding the hotspots of murder in the city during the year 2012-14, the report said Mani Majra, Ram Darbar Colony, Industrial Area Phase-II and other areas recorded highest cases of murder. In case of attempt to commit murder incidents, Mani Majra, Sector-26 and Industrial Area Phase-II reported the highest cases.

The areas which are prone to kidnapping and abduction are Mani Majra, Industrial Area Phase-I, Burail, Sector-26, Sector-56, Hallow Majra, Maloya, Industrial Area Phase-I, Daria, Sectors—22, 25, 27 and 50, the report states.

Reacting to the report, UT police said that certain factors are responsible for why colonies report highest number of cases . “The reasons behind high rates crime in colonies are migratory population, less awareness about the laws and consequences and the socio-economic disparity,” said SP (city), Navdeep Singh Brar.