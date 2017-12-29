Chandigarh: Student artistes of Wings Theatre Academy enact 3 short stories

Senior students of Wings Theatre Academy stage a play at auditorium of St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Express Senior students of Wings Theatre Academy stage a play at auditorium of St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Express

SENIOR STUDENT artists of Wings Theatre Academy enacted three short stories as part of their annual presentation at the St Kabir Public School. Lamb to the Slaughter by Roald Dahl, Playing Fields of Simla by Ruskin Bond and Transgression by Anton Chekhov were staged. Young actors aged between 12 and 17, from various schools of the Tricity, were part of the production.

The opening story, ‘Lamb to the Slaughter’, was published in 1953, and is about a wife killing her husband with the leg of lamb and has elements of dark comedy and an unexpected ending, typical of Roald Dahl. Playing Fields of Simla is an autobiographical story, based on the author’s childhood memories of his school in the hills and his separation from a friend during the Partition of 1947. The main theme of the story revolves around friendship and nostalgia.

The show closed with Transgression, a fictional story depicting wry humour. A college assessor, who has an illegitimate child, finds a baby bundled on his front doorstep and the story details the inner struggle of man, who has to decide what to do with the baby. “The idea of staging three stories gave an opportunity to actors to play multiple characters, with Playing Fields of Simla close to my heart,” said Zubin Mehta, the director.

