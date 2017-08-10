Chandigarh stalking case: Police move court to get search warrants of Vikas Barala

Security personnel cover Vikas’s car outside Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Security personnel cover Vikas’s car outside Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Call it pressure on the Chandigarh Police or being doubtful about Vikas Barala not appearing despite being summoned, the UT police moved a local court on Wednesday to get the search warrants of Vikas just after summoning him. However, the application for a search warrant was allowed by the evening from the court, when the accused had already joined the investigation.

Four days after the high-profile stalking incident, failing to get the sections updated in the FIR as per statements of the complainant and unable to track the accused, the UT police had made up their mind to arrest the accused on Wednesday.

Sources said the UT police had summoned Vikas to join the probe. After making up their minds to track the accused, the UT police filed an application to avail search warrants of the accused from a local court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the UT police sent summons to Vikas Barala for joining the probe around 11 am on Wednesday and soon, the investigating officer (IO) of the case left for the local court at Sector 43 in the afternoon to take the search warrants of Vikas. But, by the time the IO was about to file the application in court, it was lunch time.

The IO then filed an application for search warrant around 2 pm, whereby on the other hand, the accused had joined the investigation at Sector 26 police station, where he was arrested.Though both were summoned around 11 am, Vikas kept the policemen waiting for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

On the other hand, the UT police, which had applied for the search warrant, was given one by the court around 4.30 pm. A policeman said: “The police’s intention was clear. To track the accused if he did not appear even after summons were issued to him to join the investigation. If he had not come, we had his search warrants obatined from the court to trace his residence and hideouts.”

