Chandigarh stalking case: After 41 days, police submit chargesheet against Vikas, Ashish

Police on Thursday submitted a 300-page chargesheet against Vikas Barala and his accomplice Ashish for stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, the daughter of Haryana IAS officer. The chargesheet was submitted 41 days after the incident involving the son of Haryana BJP chief Subash Barala.

The police submitted the chargesheet under sections of stalking (354 d), wrongful restraint (341) and abduction attempt (365). The chargsheet has around 48 evidences, including Varnika Kundu and her father Haryana IAS officer VS Kundu as the prime witnesses.

The list of witnesses also include the friend of Varnika to whom she was talking on phone while the incident took place, the PCR personnel who reached the spot and held the accused, the police officers who picked Varnika’s call on emergency helpline number.

In the chargsheet, the police have also included the CCTV camera footage of all the routes where the accused were seen during the incident. The list of witnesses also include the hospital employees who did the medical check-up of the accused.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on Friday, when the copy of the chargesheet will be handed over to the defense.

After the chargsegheet is being presented to the defense, the court will decide to initiate trial of the case. Vikas Barala and Ashish are in judicial custody and their bail applications have been rejected by the court.

Vikas’s bail was rejected by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Barjinder Pal Singh on August 29 and also by Additional Sessions judge Rajneesh Kumar Sharma on September 12.

