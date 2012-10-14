Chandigarh speedster Kaul on comeback trail for Ranji challenge

At 22,despite the young age,Siddharth Kaul has seen the highs and lows of cricket. Member of the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 side that won the Youth World Cup in 2007,the fast bowler was soon drafted into the Punjab Ranji team but destiny had other plans for him. Injuries and poor form ruled him out of cricket for a while and just when he thought he was back on track last year,another injury – this time a side strain- stay put all his aspirations.

The past few days have brought new joy again. He picked up 18 wickets in the five Katoch Shield games for Chandigarh and the selectors have again reposed their faith in the Chandigarh lad. After a gap of five years, Siddharth has made the cut and will be part of the Punjab Ranji team once again.

Speaking to Sportline,Kaul expressed excitement over his selection in the Harbhajan Singh-led team,saying: I had been waiting for this opportunity for the past few years. It was nice to be playing for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy right after the U-19 WC win in 2007,but somehow after that season, I could not find a spot in the team again. But I will use this chance to cement my spot in teh team. ”

Siddharth is back from the All India Public Sector cricket tournament in Dehradun,where he was representing State Bank of Patiala. Right now,he is attending the Ranji camp at the PCA Stadium in Mohali along with others. Siddharth could have made his Ranji comeback against Railways last season when he was included in the team after he bagged 25 wickets for Punjab in the U-22 All India CK Nayyudu Trophy. However,he strained his side during a practice session at the Mohali stadium that dented his chances of making a comeback.

I was very disappointed that time. It was like the end of the world for me. After staying away from mainstream cricket for a year,and having that yearn to wear the senior state colours again,it was killing me inside. But maybe I was not destined to do so that time. So,I kept calm and patient. Thats when Yuvraj Singh’s case inspired me. If he could remain away from cricket due to health issues and smile all through,why couldn’t I do the same?” the speedster,whose elder brother,Uday Kaul,has been a prolific scorer for Punjab in the last five seasons,said.

Incidentally,Uday has been a pillar of strength for Siddarth along with his coach-cum-father Dr Tej Kaul during the low phase. Siddharth who has played three Ranji and nine ODIs for Punjab is craving to shine in his second innings.

He felt,I know the players who played with me like Virat Kohli have made it to the top since we won the U-19 WC while I lagged behind. I am sure hard work and focus will help me establish in my second innings. Fingers crossed.

Siddharth will be sharing the ball with medium-pacers like Manpreet Gony and Sandeep Sharma for Punjab.

