Chandigarh: Snehalya inmate ‘abused’, police complaint filed

A juvenile male inmate was allegedly sexually abused by another juvenile male inmate at Snehalya, a shelter home, on Friday. The officials of the shelter home filed a police complaint at Maloya police station.

Maloya SHO Ram Rattan confirmed the incident and said that legal action was being taken.

Sources said both the inmates would be taken for medical examination at a government hospital on Saturday. Both the inmates had been lodged in the shelter house for some months.

The complaint of the shelter house officials is also being discussed with the legal cell of Chandigarh Police. The shelter home has been in the headlines with the repeated incidents of inmates’ escape in the last few years.