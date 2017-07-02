Chandigarh snatching incidents: Despite CCTV footage, cops fail to nab suspects

A CCTV grab of suspected snatchers A CCTV grab of suspected snatchers

ON JUNE 27, two motorcycle-borne youths snatched 60-year-old Usha Mighlani’s purse. It had Rs 42,000. Cops found a CCTV grab of two men on a motorcycle, concluded they were suspicious and behind the snatching. They flashed the grab to stations and checkpoints across the city. On June 16, two motorcyclists snatched the gold chain of Bimla Devi (49), while she was walking. The two suspects, including one without helmet, were caught on CCTV. However, police have still failed to make any headway in either of these cases. The suspects, too, have not been identified yet.

As many as 61 of the total 110 snatchings that have taken place in the last five months are yet to be cracked. “We have CCTV footage of suspects involved in around three dozen snatching incidents but among the cases solved, there are only a few that have been cracked on the basis of CCTV cameras,” said an official in the Modus Operandi branch.

An investigator attached to the anti-snatching cell of the crime branch said, “One main reason behind the failure of local police to identify the suspects through CCTV is the absence of suspects’ previous criminal background. There are a number of new snatchers involved in this crime.”

Officials said it seemed as if most of these snatchings were committed on impluse rather than by design. The Chandigarh police have shared all the footage they have of the snatchings with the police forces of Panchkula, Mohali, Ropar and Ambala.

DSP (Crime) Pawan Kumar maintained, “We have been randomly getting footage of suspects involved in snatching incidents but it is a fact that the success ratio of arresting these snatchers is low than getting their CCTV footage. But, there are cases when we got success in the identification of culprits through CCTV footage. In March, a Bawaria gang was busted and two of its three members were identified through different CCTV grabs.”

