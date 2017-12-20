Chandigarh: Snatchers target 60-year-old woman, make off with half portion of her gold chain

Victim Sushma Sanghi at her house in Sector 21, Chandigarh. (Express Photo) Victim Sushma Sanghi at her house in Sector 21, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

SNATCHERS TARGETED a 60-year-old woman when she was sitting on the veranda of her house in Sector 21 on Tuesday and made off with half portion of her gold chain. The woman was identified as Sushma Sanghi, a retired government school teacher. Two suspects riding a motorcycle were captured in CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The incident took place around 2.30 pm.

Sushma’s efforts to save her gold chain resulted in a scuffle with one of the snatchers, who managed to take away half piece of the gold chain. Police said the half portion of the chain remained in the hands of the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Ashwani Kumar, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said, “The woman and one of the snatchers were engaged in a scuffle. The woman was sitting on a chair when one of the suspects approached her and put her hand on her gold chain. The woman grabbed her chain and shouted. The suspect engaged in a scuffle with the woman for half a minute and managed to take away half of the gold chain. His accomplice was standing on his motorcycle a short distance away.”

Police sources said both the motorcyclists were wearing safety gears and in one of the CCTV cameras, the pillion rider, who snatched the gold chain, was spotted without wearing a helmet. They were riding a black motorcycle. A family member of Susham ran outside the house but by that time, the snatchers escaped. A call was made to the police control room and teams of PCR wing and local police station rushed to the spot. Later, a team of crime branch too visited the woman and showedher photographs of some of the earlier arrested snatchers, who are currently on bail.

DSP (east) Satish Kumar said, “The woman was also shown the CCTV footage of two of the suspects and she stated that one of the suspects resembled the one being seen in the footage. We have registered a case and started an investigation.” Baljinder Singh Bittu of Sector 21, president of FOSWAC (Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh), said, “It is the failure of Chandigarh Police, which failed to curb snatching in the city. It is the third incident of snatching in our area.” A case was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App