Chandigarh Smart Parking System: For help, women attendants at parking lots to turn to women bouncers

TO ENSURE the safety of women attendants who will man all the public parking lots of the city, women bouncers will be deployed. Not just this, self-defence techniques will also be taught to the women attendants to fight bad elements. Talks are on to get body cameras for the attendants.

In a joint initiative of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai-based company Arya Toll Infra Limited that has been allotted the contract, it has been decided that women attendants will be managing all the 25 paid parking lots and also the multilevel parking lot in Sector 17.

Aneet Goyal, a member of the core committee of the company dealing with this project, said, “The parking lots are usually a safe haven for eve teasing. So to ensure the safety of our women attendants, we will have women bouncers. The number of women bouncers will depend on the size of the parking lots.”

Ahead of the launch of this smart parking system scheduled to be held later this month, there will be training sessions for the women attendants. They will also be taught self-defence techniques.

Check booths, to be installed at the entry and exit points, will be specially designed keeping in mind the security aspect. There will be toughened glasses installed at the check booths.

The company has also decided to offer free valet parking to women drivers other than having reserved slots for them in the parking lot. “Since women drivers face problems while reversing vehicles in parking lots, we are planning to have free valet parking for them. Our staff will park for them,” added Goyal.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said, “Women are really committed to their work and I am sure other cities in the country will replicate our project of deploying women attendants at parking lots.”

The Mumbai-based company, Arya Toll Infra Limited, has been allotted the parking contract for Rs 14.78 crore. For the last one year, the parking lots have remained without contractors, causing a loss to the civic body. This time, the MC had decided to give the management of the parking lots to one company rather than petty contractors who couldn’t provide proper facilities to the visitors.

