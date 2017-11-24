Chandigarh siblings murder: Police also probing property angle

The post-mortem report has revealed that the siblings were fired near the eyes and forehead. (Representational) The post-mortem report has revealed that the siblings were fired near the eyes and forehead. (Representational)

The investigation into the murder of the three siblings took another turn on Thursday as investigators said that property angle could be one of the primary reasons behind the gruesome killing of the children by their uncle, Jagdeep Malik, who also confessed to having murdered his younger brother, Balinder, two years back.

Jagdeep had earlier claimed in police custody that he had killed the three children at the behest of Sonu Malik, their father and his cousin. Sonu, though, has denied the claims and the police have not found any conclusive evidence to prove that claim. Jagdeep has been remanded in six days’ police custody where he is being interrogated. The police may even conduct a polygraph test in the case if required.

According to police officials, they have not arrested Sonu. On Thursday, Haryana Police officials said that during questioning, Jagdeep confessed to having also killed his brother and then it was shown that Balinder had committed suicide. Initially, Jagdeep had alleged that Sonu’s illicit relationship with a woman was the motive behind the killing. But the police said Jagdeep has now revealed that he had plans to kill Sonu and her wife Suman Devi so that he could grab their entire property.

“He (Jagdeep) changed his statement and now he has confessed that he wanted to get the property of Sonu’s family which was the reason for killing the children,” said a senior police official, privy to the investigation. “His next target was the father and mother,” he added.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg said Sonu’s family owns 11 acres, and “property could be the motive behind this crime”. He, however, said that they have not arrived at any conclusion yet. “If we are not able to come to any conclusion, we may go for a polygraph test to know more about the case,” said the SP, adding that the weapon, used to commit the crime, belonged to Jagdeep and the police are now investigating from where the revolver was purchased. The police have also recovered Jagdeep’s car in which he brought the children to Morni.

Sameer (11), Simran (8) and Samar (4) were reported missing since Sunday morning from their native village Sarsa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. The police recovered the bodies on Tuesday morning from the forest following the disclosure of their uncle Jagdeep Malik.

The post-mortem report has revealed that the siblings were fired near the eyes and forehead. The Haryana Police officials on Thursday said they have also sent a team to Himachal Pradesh to question the woman who Jagdeep had earlier said was the reason behind the killing of the children as she was said to be close to Sonu.

