Chandigarh: Shopkeepers move Punjab and Haryana High Court to remove Sector 17 vendors

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation on a plea seeking directions for removal of street vendors from the front of shops at Sector 17. The plea was filed by four shop owners in the main Sector 17 shopping complex. In their plea, the shopkeepers have alleged that they were suffering from acute hardships and difficulty in view of the fact that the vendors have been allowed to do business despite various bye-laws and notifications.

“There are vendors/hawkers sitting in almost whole of the shopping area in open space at Sector 17 meant for pedestrians as well as in front of the shops of the petitioners, thus causing detriment to the likes of the petitioners. In front of the shops of the petitioners, there are vendors/hawkers sitting, thus, reducing not only the physical access to the shops but also changing the outlook of the shops,” read the plea.

Stating that the authorities have failed to take action against the street vendors, the shopkeepers have said that their presence was not only detrimental to their business but also tourists are finding it extremely difficult to walk around in the shopping complex.

“The open site has been completely tinkered with. The open space is meant for visitors/tourists/general population and the same cannot be encroached,” the plea reads.The four shopkeepers have also said that Sector 17 has already been declared a no vending zone and the authorities must get the space cleared for public movement.

In a separate case, the Chandigarh Administration told the High Court last November that no street vendor at Sector 17 can be evicted till the process of certification on street vending is completed in the city.

“In terms of Section 3(3) of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, no street vendor shall be evicted or, as the case may be, relocated till the survey specified under sub-section (1) has been completed and the certificate of vending is issued to all street vendors,” Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner told the High Court in a written submission, while referring to the legal provision on the eviction.

