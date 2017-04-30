Chandigarh: Shop owner in narcotics bureau net

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested the owner of a chemist shop in Sector 45 for selling an ayurvedic medicine that contains opium without permit. The accused, Pavesh Arora, was produced in a local court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The NCB officials received a tip-off that Gopal Store in Sector 45 was selling an ayurvedic medicine (barshasha), which contains opium, without the required permit. Arora was arrested on Friday and the NCB officials recovered 383 bottles of the ayurvedic medicine. Arora, a resident of Sector 45, was booked under Sections 18, 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Counsel for NCB advocate Kailash Chander said: “The NCB had arrested accused from his shop yesterday (Friday) in the evening. For selling the ayurvedic medicine named barshasha the seller, he has to take a permit from the drug controller, health and the excise and taxation departments. Arora was selling the medicine without any permit.” The NCB has taken the samples of the ayurvedic medicine and it will be sent for testing to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on Monday.

