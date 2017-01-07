Chandigarh: Shashank Anand likely to be new SSP (Traffic)

Haryana Cadre IPS officer Shashank Anand is likely to be the new Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Chandigarh.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Administration said that Anand’s name had almost been cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) but his official orders might take some time.

Anand, at present, is posted as SP, Jind. For the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), the UT Administration had sent the panel received from Haryana to MHA. The panel had three names: Shashank Anand, Simardeep Singh and Arun Singh.

The SSP (Traffic) has to be a Haryana cadre IPS officer. The post has been lying vacant for the last eight months.