Chandigarh: Sharjah flight delayed by four hours

THE Air India flight to Sharjah, which operates from Chandigarh thrice a week, got delayed by more than four hours on Monday. Officials said the flight got delayed owing to a technical glitch.

Sources said the flight departed at 10.30 pm against its normal schedule of 17.45 hrs. A senior airport official said the flight had earlier landed at the scheduled time, but the departure was delayed due to the situation.

According to the airport officials, the flight number IX187Sharjah (SHJ)Air India Express got delayed. “Later after the problem was sorted, the flight departed at 22.24hrs from the Chandigarh airport,” the official said.

