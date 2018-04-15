Chandigarh Sector 19 traders rally against street vendors Chandigarh Sector 19 traders rally against street vendors

By Akanksha Budhiraja

SHOPKEEPERS AND traders on Saturday downed shutters from morning till 1 pm in protest against the demarcation of space for allotment to 285 vendors at the Sector 19 market. The market association has even threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the decision to allot space to street vendors was not rolled back by Monday.

Last year, Municipal Corporation officials had refused to allow vendors in sectors 17, 19 and 22 and declared the sectors to be no-vending zones due to lack of space. But after revaluating the decision recently, space was allotted to street vendors. This is why shop owners of Sector 22 took out a protest march against the decision.

Arvinder Singh Bedi, president of the Shopkeeper Market Association and owner of Noordeep Collections, at Sector 19, said, “We are already struggling and have been victims of the street vendors’ nuisance outside our shops for years. The hooliganism not only hampers and affects our business, but has also created huge parking issues at the market.”

Bedi further stated, “We have raised our grievances with Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav and Chief Architect Kapil Setia but there seems to be no progress in the matter. We also took the matter to SSP Chandigarh Nilambri Vijay Jagdale and she agreed that maintaining law and order in such a cramped market would be an issue. She also assured us of preparing a detailed factual report following the order will be prepared.”

The MC commissioner said, “The demarcation of spaces for vendors in Sector 19 is in the initial stage. The members of the Sector 19C market committee met me twice. We have already forwarded their concerns to the Town Vending Committee (TVC) of the MC for consideration. Some of the concerns like congested space in the market, especially in Sector 19C, are genuine. The final take on the allotment of space for the street vendors will be taken after considering all the issues.”

The protesters also claimed that no NOC was taken from the fire department to tackle unavoidable generic civil issues and allotment of space to over 285 street vendors will lead to chaos as well as disrupt law and order. It would also lead to an increased footfall in the already crowded market with elevated parking problems.

Vinay Jain, general secretary of the Shopkeeper Market Association, said, “Since the entrances are blocked due to the illogical demarcation, in case of any mishap or stampede, will the administration take responsibility for the loss of lives? The shop owners pay GST, numerous other taxes and yet such decisions were taken without our consent. We had purchased these shops anticipating that the government will also keep to their end of the deal.”

The shop owners’ protest calls for proper rationing of urban streets and spaces and coming up with a feasible plan for the street vendors that would allow them to earn their livelihood without hindering the market of already established shopkeepers.

