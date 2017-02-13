Chandigarh Sector 17 Plaza: For new look, old buildings to get hydrophobic coating

In the first phase, buildings in the E block will be covered. File In the first phase, buildings in the E block will be covered. File

FINDING THE buildings at Sector 17 Plaza deteriorating, the engineering wing of the UT Administration is all set to give them a new look. The engineering wing has decided to give a hydrophobic coating to the buildings. This water-repellent coating will not allow water, UV rays and chemicals to enter the buildings. “All these years, due to UV rays, dirt, pollution and rain, the buildings have decayed. They even give an old look. With time, there is algae formation as well. With this special kind of coating, it would resist bacteria too,” said a senior official of the UT engineering wing.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In the first phase, buildings in the E block will be covered. This comprises rows of shops on both sides of Neelam Theatre. Tenders are likely to be floated this week.

According to officials, these coatings are cost-effective to use. “This increases the life of the building and enhances protection for architectural buildings. With Capitol Complex already getting UNESCO’s world heritage status, it has become important to redevelop the Plaza as well. And the first thing is to shun its old look,” added another official.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore has also given the go-ahead for this. During his visit to the Sector 17 Plaza where the engineering officials had restored few buildings near the English book shop, Badnore had appreciated the work.

The administrator had told the officials that restoring Sector 17 Plaza was his priority. “The administrator said that the Plaza needs to live up to its glory. People who come to see the Capitol Complex would also come to see the Plaza. That is why we are making efforts to restore it,” added the official of the engineering wing.

The engineering wing is already working to develop the 8-acre area in the Plaza near the Football Stadium. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 11.5 crore and six

bids have been received for it. There are plans to have a viewers’ gallery near the football stadium, food courts, a walking track, green spaces and an arena for the cultural hub. According to the plan, the surface parking lots will be converted into green spaces.