Chandigarh Sector 17 Governor conducts surprise check

Angry over the unclean surroundings of the Plaza in Sector 17, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore told local officials that he can come and clean the Plaza if they are unable to maintain it. Badnore was paying a surprise visit to Sector 17 on Friday ,and pulled up officials when he found garbage strewn all over the Plaza.

To save their skin, ‘embarrassed’ officials accompanying the Administrator replied that the sweepers were on a strike and the garbage was not being lifted because of which the Plaza could not be cleaned for the last two days.

The area was found littered even though the team from the Ministry of Urban Development is expected to pay a visit to the city at any time to carry out the “swacch survekshan”- a survey to find which city is the cleanest. Chandigarh is eyeing first rank this time. It ranked second last year while Mysuru topped the survey.

Badnore spent about 30 minutes in Sector 17 and took a walk around the Plaza.

He even checked the chemical treatment being given by the engineering department to the brick work above the shops at the Plaza. Badnore appreciated the work and approved it.

As the bricks have become damp and have developed cracks, a water repellent treatment with a special coating has been tested to protect the bricks. This has been tested in one part of the Plaza.

During his visit, the Administrator stressed upon the revival of Sector 17.

“Sir [VP Singh Badnore] said that the Plaza needs to be brought to its original glory. He suggested several plans for the revitalization of the Plaza so that the footfall may be increased,” said Aide De camp (ADC) to Governor, Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu.

The engineering wing has floated tenders to develop about an 8-acre area in the Plaza near the Football Stadium. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 11.5 crore and six bids have been received for it. A viewers’ gallery near the football stadium, food courts, a walking track, green spaces and an arena for the cultural hub is planned.