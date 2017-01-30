Chandigarh: Second-hand car dealers hold protest, block traffic

In Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Source: Sahil Walia) In Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

The second-hand Car Dealers Association of Sector 7 on Sunday held a protest on Madhya Marg, blocking traffic for about an hour. The car dealers began the protest at 11.30 am, after they were not allowed by MC officials to display and sell second-hand cars at the parking at the rear side of Sector 7 market. The car dealers who have been selling cars from the parking lot of Sector 7 market every Sunday were directed by the MC to shift to the new site earmarked at Hallomajra. However, the dealers refused and for the past few Sundays, shifted to the rear side of the market, which area residents objected to. As the dealers were stopped from selling cars at the site, they held a protest.

The dealers continued to block the road until they were convinced by the authorities to let traffic through. Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi and DSP Jaswinder Singh arrived at the spot and met the traders. The DC asked the protesting dealers to submit in writing their problems and requirements to the proper authorities.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the UT administration to shift the weekly car market to another location. The directive was based on a petition filed by showroom owners, who opposed the car market being held every Sunday in the parking space in front of their showrooms, claiming it had an adverse effect on their business. The MC had decided last year to shift the car market from Sector 7 to Hallomajra where the dealers refused to go.

“There are criminal elements in that area, and all our dealings are in cash. We fear for our safety if we shift there. There are also no provisions for offices there. Here we have proper offices where we function from,” said Gulshan Kumar, President of the Car Dealer’s Association.

“The number of cars that can be parked at the sites in Hallomajra is around 500. Here we display around 2,000 cars,” said Kumar. “It was a spontaneous protest as we have no livelihood if we are not allowed to display our cars. Tomorrow we will go to the MC and other officials to submit documents airing our grievances.” The dealers had earlier not responded to the auction of sites at Hallomajra.