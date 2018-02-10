Chandigarh second among UTs on NITI Aayog’s healthcare index 

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (centre), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan and World Bank Country Director, India, Junaid Ahmad, release the Healthy States Progressive India report in New Delhi Friday. (Express photo) NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (centre), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan and World Bank Country Director, India, Junaid Ahmad, release the Healthy States Progressive India report in New Delhi Friday. (Express photo)

Chandigarh has slipped to the second position in the best overall performance among UTs in the health index, according to NITI Aayog’s Healthy States Progressive India report released in New Delhi on Friday. Lakshadweep took the top spot.

This is for the first time that the Centre has come up with an index to measure the annual performance of states and Union Territories (UT) and rank them accordingly. The states were divided into larger states, smaller states and UTs.

The report states that Chandigarh fell by one position in the ranking from base year (2014-15) to reference year (2015-16). Chandigarh scored 57.49 in the base year, but dropped to 52.27 in the reference year. In the base year, Chandigarh ranked first. The index has been prepared by comparing the performance between base and reference years.

According to the report, four UTs, including Chandigarh, have been grouped as achievers having significant room for improvement. Chandigarh has also registered negative incremental change. The health score declined by 5.22 points over the time period.

The city also performed “very poorly” on first trimester Antenatal Care (ANC) registration and it fell from 50 per cent in the base year to 37 per cent in the reference year. It further said that among the smaller states and UTs, less than 25 per cent positions of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) were lying vacant at sub-centres, including Chandigarh (29 per cent) between the base year (2014-15) and reference year (2015-16).

The NITI Aayog report also revealed that among the UTs, Chandigarh has the highest proportion of vacant medical officers’ positions at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at 69 per cent.On the functioning of 24×7 PHCs, which as per the report is “important for providing a basic package of health services to the community and for reducing the workload at higher level facilities”, the report stated that Chandigarh was yet to operationalise a single 24×7 PHC.

It further stated that Chandigarh was also among the states and UTs, which do not have a single district with functional cardiac care unit at public hospitals. The report, however, mentioned that Chandigarh has achieved 100 per cent registration of births.

Chandigarh Health Director Dr G Dewan told Chandigarh Newsline that direction has been passed to all officials to work hard so that the department achieves its set target and results are excellent. “After I became director a few months ago, the monitoring of all the programmes has been increased and we are working hard to improve the areas wherever needed. In future, things will definitely improve,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App