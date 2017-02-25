Chandigarh: Sales manager booked for ‘rape’

Local police booked an Ambala based man for allegedly blackmailing and raping a local resident. The accused also allegedly extorted money from the victim. The accused, who was working as a salesman in a car showroom in Chandigarh, is said to be absconding. According to the police, they have booked Ashish Kapoor, a resident of Ambala Cantt for allegedly raping a woman who works in a private company in the city. The accused promised to marry the victim when she first approached the police, but later refused to do so. The accused, according to the victim, also assaulted her many times whenever she asked him to marry her.

The victim, while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, said that she met the accused in 2013 at a car showroom in Industrial Area Phase 1 in Chandigarh in connection with purchasing a new car. The victim added that the accused took Rs. 1.5 lakh from her on the pretext of getting a sanctioned loan from her.

“When I told him to return my money, he refused. Then I lodged a complaint with the manager of the car agency. Fearing that I could approach the police, he promised to return the money and called me to Ambala. I went there, and he offered me cold drink which was laced with some sedative and then he raped me. He also filmed me and after that he started blackmailing me and started abusing me physically and also extorting money,” she said.

The victim also said that she decided to approach the police around three months ago but then the accused, his mother, and his sister promised her that he will marry her. They also gave it in writing at the police station but later they again refused.

The police officials said they have registered a case against Ashish Kapoor under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Phase 8 police station.