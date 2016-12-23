Chandigarh SAD unit chief calls on Sukhbir Singh Badal’s aide, lodges complaint against BJP

Jagjit Singh Kang Jagjit Singh Kang

CHIEF OF Chandigarh unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Jagjit Singh Kang on Thursday met special principal secretary to Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and told him that the BJP did not cooperate with them in the Municipal Corporation polls which led to the SAD’s defeat in three of the four seats it contested in the Municipal Corporation polls.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kang said, “I told Principal Secretary Ajay Mahajan that the BJP did not help us at all. Not only this, the EVMs were tampered with; 90 per cent voters were with us and still we didn’t win. Everybody has an idea of how strong or weak he or she is in his or her respective ward.”

Kang was told a meeting, to be attended by the Deputy CM, had been fixed for the next Monday on this issue.

The SAD had fielded candidates in four wards in the Chandigarh MC elections: ward 7, 9, 10 and 15. They could manage to clinch only one seat of ward 10, which was won by Hardeep Singh who is the Deputy Mayor. Kang’s wife Inderjit Kaur Kang who had been fielded against Congress candidate Gurbax Rawat lost.

“It is very important to tell the Deputy CM about the situation here, what all the Chandigarh BJP did. They did not even campaign for us properly. Regarding EVMs, I have already decided to move the court,” Kang said.

Kang reiterated that the BJP leaders had campaigned on the last day and even the BJP mandal workers did not cooperate. He, however, refused to comment on why no senior SAD leaders campaigned for the party candidates during the elections.