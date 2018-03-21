Chandigarh Sad rally: Commuters inconvenienced, emergency vehicles unaffected

A traffic jam in the city Tuesday. Sahil Walia A traffic jam in the city Tuesday. Sahil Walia

Commuters regularly travelling on the stretch between Sector 25/38 on Dakshin Marg and between the road of Gate Number-3/UIET, Sector 14, faced inconvenience Tuesday when they were told to use alternative routes to reach their destinations due to a SAD rally at Rally Ground, Sector 25. Emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and vehicles ferrying bodies to the cremation ground in Sector 25, were provided safe passage by the deputed police personnel. The road of Sector 25/38 and Gate number-3 PU/ UIET, Sector 14 was been blocked since 5 am. The cremation ground is located close to Rally Ground, Sector 25.

The blocked roads were opened at 5:30 pm. Surinder Singh, a resident of Sector 37 and student of PU, said, “Usually, I go to university using the road going through in the middle of Sector 25 but it was closed Tuesday.”

Hundreds of buses ferrying SAD workers from across Punjab were allowed to drop the workers at Sector 38/25 light point and drivers were instructed to park their buses in the parking lot of Sector 25 and on the slip roads of Sector 38. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Sector 38/25 light point as traffic was not allowed to enter Sector 25 and advised to take U turn from the light point.

Baldev Krishan Pandit, in-charge of cremation ground, said, “Four bodies were cremated and the vehicles ferrying the bodies reached the cremation ground without facing any hurdle. We received full cooperation from the police personnel. We were informed well in advance about the rally and we were also advising the kin of deceased about possible traffic jam near the cremation ground.”

Janak Dass, who came to attend the cremation of a neighbour, Sonia, of Naya Gaon, who died due to heart ailment, said, “The vehicle in which the body was kept reached the cremation ground without any hurdle. But other people, who were riding in their own vehicles, were not allowed to came to cremation ground from the Panjab University side. We were told that roads were blocked due to the rally.”

Meanwhile, supporters and member of Akali Dal, who reached the rally venue in Sector 25, in the early morning hours managed to park their vehicles around the Rally Ground, Sector 25, a dedicated place for the demonstration of protests and holding rallies. DIG (UT) O P Mishra said, “All precautions were adopted to avoid traffic jams. An advisory was issued in advance. Two blocked roads were opened at 5:30 pm.”

