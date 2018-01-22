Chandigarh: Rs 4.35 lakh paid, but play system remains stuck

Six years have passed, but residents have still not seen the multiplay system (outdoor park equipment) at the Garden of Conifers, Sector 52, for which lakhs have already been paid by the UT Administration.

In 2012, the engineering wing of the administration made a payment of Rs 4.35 lakh to instal the multi-activity play system in the Garden of Conifers. The tender for the same was put out on May 13, 2011. Even today, the system has not been installed and the status of the same has still been specified- ‘payment made, but work in progress’.

Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand said that he would inquire from his staff as to where is the equipment when it was purchased.

“I have inquired from them and they said that it had been purchased and kept in the store but was not installed. I will still probe as to why it wasn’t installed when the payment was already made,” said the Chief Engineer.

Not just this, the administration has also made a payment for new conifers, which had to be planted in the year 2017. But till now the work has not been completed.

The Garden of Conifers was being developed since 2011. However, it was officially inaugurated by MP Kirron Kher in November 2016 with much fanfare.

The Garden has been constructed at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore. The Ministry of Tourism had provided the fund for the project spreading over 28 acres.

Local Councillor Chanderwati Shukla said that she would coordinate with the administration for the play system.

“This was the much awaited project for people. Residents keep asking about the swings but we haven’t seen them. It’s been two years since it was inaugurated,” she said.

