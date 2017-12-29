Chandigarh: ROTTO takes organ donation awareness drive to college

Representational photo Representational photo

THE REGIONAL Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) PGIMER took the Organ Donation Awareness Drive to Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42 (PGGCG-42) under the Be The Change, Be An Organ Donor project and organised an awareness camp for the NSS volunteers on the college premises on Thursday.

A PGI statement said the camp was attended by over 80 students and it witnessed an enthusiastic response with 62 students taking a pledge to donate organs on the spot and many taking the pledge forms for their friends and families as well as volunteering to promote the cause.

Professor A K Gupta, Medical Superintendent of PGI, said organ donation is a social responsibility and everyone must collaborate and synergise to make this National Programme on Organ Donation a success. “The college has not only highlighted the need to talk about the cause among the students but also set an example for other institutions to follow,” he said.

Professor Binu Dogra, Principal of PGGCG-42, during the camp, proposed to make the campaign a part of other student engagement activities as well. Responding to queries posed by the participants pertaining to prevalent myths and misconceptions, the transplant coordinator from PGI said the camp provided a good platform to reach out and sensitise the students about the cause.

The talk was followed by a documentary on the success story of organ transplant at PGI which triggered an extremely engaging discussion and experience sharing by the participants on the subject. PGI, this year, conducted the highest number of cadaver donations compared to previous years. For the first time, 42 cadaver donations were conducted at the institute. The PGI officials said the growing awareness among the public has led to an increase in organ donation cases at the institute.

