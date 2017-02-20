Chandigarh: Rose Festival concludes

People watch as the helicopter descends on the parade ground, Sector 17, during the Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi People watch as the helicopter descends on the parade ground, Sector 17, during the Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

As many as 622 people went on the helicopter rides in the three-day rose festival that concluded on Sunday. On the last day, as many as 326 people took the chopper rides which were the main attraction of the festival. The seven-minute ride which was for Rs 3,500 began from the Sector 17 parade ground, flew over the Rose garden, then the Sukhna Lake and then came back to the parade ground.

Cultural functions, performances and competitions marked the conclusion of the three-day Chandigarh Rose Festival at the Rose garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh, with the mayor of Chandigarh, Asha Jaswal, distributing various prizes to the winners.

The mayor was the chief guest and distributed prizes to winners of various competitions, participants of cultural events, band parties as well as gardeners. The mayor lauded the efforts of the team of officers to make the Rose Festival a success. On the third day, a musical evening named “Bollywood Evening” was organised by the Municipal Corporation in the Rose Garden. During the musical evening, Bollywood singer Alamgir Khan presented various movie numbers with orchestra and a musical band put on a performance in a live show. The singers sang Hindi movie songs, including some Punjabi numbers.

During the day, various competitions were held, including an antakshari and a spot-painting competition.