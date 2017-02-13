Chandigarh Rose Festival: 55 more tickets sold for chopper rides

Behind the Scenes: Preparations for the Rose Festival in full swing at Zakir Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Behind the Scenes: Preparations for the Rose Festival in full swing at Zakir Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Over 55 more tickets have been sold in two more days for the chopper rides being organised at the Rose Festival this year. With this, 115 tickets have been sold out in three days. One ticket costs Rs 3,500 and the duration of the ride is seven minutes. There are plans to sell tickets in the city schools as well.

There were many people who inquired about the ride on Sunday and wanted to make payments through cards or cheques. However, the company is accepting only cash.

“The problem is that if a person pays through a cheque and it bounces, that becomes a problem for me. And now I have really little time to arrange a swipe machine. So only cash is being taken,” said an official of the company.

There are people who are buying the tickets as gifts for their family members.

“There was a person who bought a ticket to gift it to his sister on her wedding anniversary. And because Valentines’ day is ahead, there are some who have purchased tickets to gift them on February 14,” said Col Anil Raj, CEO of the company.

The choppers that will give the rides are Eurocopters AS350 B3.

While giving out the tickets, people were told about the ‘dos and dont’s’ which they would have to follow before going aboard. The passengers are not to carry any firearms or sharp objects like knives, scissors or pins. The rear side of the ticket clearly says that the “Passenger needs to be medically fit to fly”.

The tickets are exempted to children below 2 years of age, while everybody else will be charged the said amount. The sales on Sunday began at 1 pm at Punjab stores, Sector 9 and at Hot Millions, Sector 17.

Different time slots have been given to people. Rides will be from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The ride will take off from the Sector 17 parade ground, go to Sukhna lake, then to Rose garden and will then come back to Sector 17.