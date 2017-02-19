Chandigarh Rose Fest: Copter rides remain the star attraction

File photo of the Choppers supposed to fly over Rose Garden and other parts during Rose Fest in Chandigarh. Express photo File photo of the Choppers supposed to fly over Rose Garden and other parts during Rose Fest in Chandigarh. Express photo

As many as 222 people on Saturday went on the helicopter rides at the Rose Festival. The helicopter made 37 shuttles of the entire route. A 77-year-old resident of Chandigarh, who came in a wheelchair, was among the 222 who rode in the helicopter on Saturday. Colonel Anil Raj, the MD of the Green Hawk Air Private Limited said, “There are about 300 people who have booked tickets for tomorrow. People are really excited.” He added, “ There was a girl whose parents had gifted this ride as her birthday surprise.” The rides began at 10 am and continued till 5.40 pm due to the rush on Saturday.

The chopper rides are the main attraction of the three-day rose festival. Sunday will be the last day for it. Ticket holders, at Rs 3,500 per head, will go on a seven-minute joy ride in a Eurocopter AS350 B3 helicopter. The rides will begin at 9 am and will continue until 5.30 pm.

With more than 150 tickets sold until now, the helicopter will make at least 30 trips with six passengers on board each. A second helicopter will be on standby. The chopper will fly from Sector 17 parade ground, over the Plaza, go over Sukhna Lake, the Rose Garden and then return to the Sector 17 parade ground. Visitors can buy tickets on the spot as well