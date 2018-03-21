Chandigarh rolls out excise policy Country liquor, IMFL to become dearer

According to the UT administration, the excise policy would help it earn a revenue of approximately Rs 450 crore in comparison with Rs 354 crore last year According to the UT administration, the excise policy would help it earn a revenue of approximately Rs 450 crore in comparison with Rs 354 crore last year

Prices of premium brands of liquor are set to increase by 10-15 per cent, while that of beer remains almost same, according to the Excise Policy for 2018-19 announced by union territory excise and taxation department here on Tuesday. The policy will come into force from April 1.

A senior official of the excise and taxation department said the duty on country liquor has been increased from Rs 28 to Rs 30 per Proof Litre (PL) and that on IMFL has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 33 per PL. One case of country liquor (12 bottles) is 4.5 proof litre, while one case of IMFL is 6.75 proof litre. For beer, the administration has proposed a rise in extra licence fee from Rs 20 to Rs 22 per Bulk Litre. “But there would be no increase in Minimum Retail Sale Price of beer in Chandigarh,” the officer said.

According to the UT administration, the excise policy would help to earn a revenue of approximately Rs 450 crore in comparison with Rs 354 crore last year, an increase of nearly. 27 per cent. The administration also stated that it will be mandatory for all the retail licencees to issue an invoice on sale of liquor. The number of licensing units, both of country liquor and Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), this time will be increased from 77 to 93. Besides, the allotment of the licensing units will be made through tendering system only.

President of Chandigarh Wine merchants’ association Satya Pal said the rates on all other brands would increase. “But the impact on beer will be just Rs 14 per case,” he said. The excise and taxation department, however, stated that to promote low alcoholic-content beverages, that is wine, and boost Indian wine industry, extra licence fee or the excise duty has been reduced from Rs 20 per Bulk Litre to Rs 15 per Bulk Litre.

A liquor contractor, on condition of anonymity, however, said there is not much demand of wine in Chandigarh. “Its demand is more in cold countries.” Not just this, the administration has introduced a cess of Rs 2 per Bulk Litre on wholesale licence that is L-1B, L-1C and L-1F. This fee will be deposited with Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh branch.

A new licence in form of L-2D has also been introduced for sale of imported and Indian wine and imported beer, which will be granted to the shops or establishments registered under Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, with a licence fee of Rs 2 lakh. In terms of ease of doing business, the conditions of security amount at the time of allotment have been relaxed from 40 per cent to 25 percent. The basic quota of IMFL and CL has been fixed at Rs 90 lakh per PL and Rs 10 lakh per PL respectively.

