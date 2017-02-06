Chandigarh roller skating teams win 8 medals

Chandigarh Roller Skating teams returned with a haul of eight medals from the 54th National Roller Skating Championship held at Jodhpur from January 25 to January 29. In the sub-junior section in the boys’ category, the Chandigarh team created history by defeating Haryana 5-1 to claim the gold medal. In the girls’ event in the same category as well, the Chandigarh team made their way to an easy 4-0 win over Haryana in the final to win the gold medal. In the junior girls (Inline) category, Chandigarh claimed the silver medal after a narrow 1-2 loss to Haryana in the final. The junior girls’ team had defeated Telangana in the semi-finals. In the junior boys (Inline) category, the Chandigarh team claimed the silver medal after losing to Uttar Pradesh in the final. In the senior men (Inline) category, the Chandigarh team defeated Haryana via a golden goal to claim the bronze medal. The Chandigarh team competed under the guidance of coaches Jaswinder Singh, Rohit Randhawa and Chetanpreet Singh.