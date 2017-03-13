Chandigarh: Rock Garden Society holds first cultural programme

In an initiative to boost local talent by giving people a public platform, the Rock Garden Society on Sunday held its first cultural programme. The inaugural function began with an Art Exhibition put up by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi at Phase-II of Rock Garden, wherein two artists from Chandigarh did live painting.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The exhibition showcased the work of budding artists. This was followed by a cultural performance of dance and music at Phase-III. Organised by the Rock Garden Society, the programme included a music performance presented by NZCC, which included Holi songs and ghazals sung by Dr Shailesh Srivastava and Ravi Kumar, along with a dance performance by NZCC dance group of children from slum areas who had also participated in various dance competitions.

Anurag Agarwal, home secretary-cum-chairman, Rock Garden Society, UT Chandigarh, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking during the occasion, the home secretary lauded the efforts of all those associated with putting up “such a great show” and said he wished to see more of such talent in coming times.

Such cultural programmes will now be held regularly in the Phase-III of Rock Garden, every Sunday from 5 pm onwards. Proposals are also invited from individual artists and groups from the Tricity to stage performances of plays, magic shows, musical bands, puppetry and other art-related shows.

The Rock Garden Society has also initiated the process to fix permanent lights in the Open Air Theatre in Phase-II near the waterfall in the next 2-3 months, so that cultural performances can be staged regularly there in the evening.