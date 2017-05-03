Chandigarh: Robbers used Honda Amaze snatched by sarpanch killers

Sarpanch Satnam Singh was gunned down by three assailants outside Gurdwara Santsar. Sarpanch Satnam Singh was gunned down by three assailants outside Gurdwara Santsar.

A WHITE Honda Amaze in which robbers were trailing the van loaded with cash and escaped after abandoning it near Banur, had been snatched by dreaded gangsters Rinda, Dilpreet Singh and Harjinder Singh Akash two days after the gruesome murder of Khurda village sarpanch Satnam Singh on April 11. The robbery has put a question mark over the efficiency of police forces of Mohali, Rajpura and Chandigarh which failed to identify the car while the accused were trailing the cash van in this car from Sector 34, Chandigarh, to Banur.

Sarpanch Satnam Singh was gunned down by three assailants outside Gurdwara Santsar in Sector 38 on April 9 and after two days, the accused snatched Honda Amaze from excise inspector Nirbhaya Singh near Rajpura on April 11. A police source said, “The initial investigation reveals that robbers were trailing the cash van when it started from Sector 34 and intercepted it near Banur. It is surprising that when Honda Amaze was snatched from Rajpura, a detailed message about the colour and make was flashed throughout the Tricity.”

The identity of Honda Amaze car was established when a team from Rajpura city police station inspected the scene of robbery and matched the engine and chessis number of Honda Amaze with the snatched car of Nirbhaya Singh. DSP (south) Deepak Yadav, who is also monitoring the investigation into sarpanch Satnam Singh’s murder case, expressed his ignorance about the fact that Honda Amaze was snatched by the assailants wanted by the Chandigarh Police.

When contacted, DIG (Patiala range) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “It is yet to be established from where robbers had started trailing the cash van. The investigation is in the preliminary stage and we are working on various theories.” However, an eyewitness to the robbery of Rs 1.33 crore told the police that the robbers were not turbaned while three assailants who had murdered the sarpanch were turbaned.

