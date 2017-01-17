Chandigarh: Road safety week witnesses 13 accidents in city

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore presents a helmet to a woman during the closing ceremony of the 28th National Road Safety Week, at Children Traffic Park in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore presents a helmet to a woman during the closing ceremony of the 28th National Road Safety Week, at Children Traffic Park in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

THE 28TH National Road Safety Week, which started on January 9 and ended on January 15, witnessed three fatal accidents and around 10 non-fatal road accidents, including one related to overturning of a school bus in which about 30 school students were travelling. The road safety week started with a fatal casualty when an employee of Reliance Jio, Ajay Kumar, who was riding motorcycle along with a friend, was hit by a tipsy driver in Sector 35 on January 9. Ajay was admitted to PGI and succumbed to injuries during treatment. The driver, Harwinder Singh, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On the third day of the road safety week, i.e. January 11, a school bus loaded with around 30 students of Chitkara International School overturned near Sector 38. No student was injured and the school bus driver, Prince, was arrested. On the same day, Manoj Kumar, 31, of Dadumajra, Sector 38, was killed when a three-wheeler in which he was travelling overturned. He suffered severe head injuries and died during treatment in PGI.

A motorcyclist was killed and the pillion rider was injured when their speeding motorcycle skidded at the Housing Board Light Point at Manimajra on January 12. However, a senior officer of Chandigarh Traffic Police said, “The number of fatal casualties has come down in the past five years. We are doing our best to make roads safer.”