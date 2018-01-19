Chandigarh: Riding without helmet is top traffic violation, second year in row

As many as 33,584 people were challaned in 2017 for riding without helments in Chandigarh. As many as 33,584 people were challaned in 2017 for riding without helments in Chandigarh.

– Riding a two-wheeler without wearing helmet remains on the top of the chart of traffic rules violations in 2017 like 2016

– The number of traffic rules violators and fine collected from them, however, was around 50 per cent less in 2017 than 2016

– But, 2017 saw more parking violations and drunken driving than 2016

These were some of the revelations made by the Union Territory traffic police to Chandigarh Newsline on Thursday.

According to a Chandigarh traffic police data, 1,22,746 people were challaned for various offenses in the city in 2017 and a total of Rs 4.59 crore (Rs 4,59,11,810) was collected as fine. The figures are, however, almost half of that in 2016 when 2,58,524 people were challaned and Rs 8.87 crore fine was collected.

DIG (UT) O P Mishra said riding without helmets was the highest reported traffic violation in Chandigarh in 2017 like 2017. “As many as 33,584 people were challaned in 2017 for the offence. The 2016 figures were almost similar — 35,712 people were challaned — and this was again on the top of the chart of violations that year. For wrong parking, however, people were challaned higher in 2017 than 2016. In 2016, a total 9,955 people were challaned for wrong parking but in 2017, 11,309 people were challaned,” said Mishra.

Also, more vehicles were challaned for drunken driving in 2017 than 2016. In 2016, 5,033 people were challaned for drunken driving. In 2017, 6,395 people were challaned for drunken driving.

The pattern of challans shows that majority of vehicles challaned in both the years were for same offenses.

Among other offenses, 2,401 people were challaned for triple riding, 7,023 for driving four-wheelers without seat belts, 1,985 for driving while listening to music on mobile phones in 2017. A total 61,492 people were challaned for various miscellaneous offenses, including putting their vehicles on zebra crossing, driving with high beam on and while playing music on high volume. In 2016, 59,345 people were challaned for miscellaneous offenses.

Traffic police’s records of the past five years reveal that while 2.91 lakh motorists were challaned for various traffic violations in the year 2015, the number reduced to 2.58 lakh in 2016 and further to 1.22 lakh in 2017. Consequently, the revenue earned by the traffic police through collection of compounding fee for the fines has also witnessed a dip over the last two years.

